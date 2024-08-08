Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’827 -0.1%  SPI 15’741 -0.2%  Dow 39’446 1.8%  DAX 17’680 0.4%  Euro 0.9457 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’669 0.0%  Gold 2’427 1.9%  Bitcoin 52’391 10.7%  Dollar 0.8661 0.0%  Öl 78.9 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599ABB1222171Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Aktienabsturz: Märkte wegen Carry Trades nun Spielball des japanischen Yen?
Ausblick: LANXESS gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Verbraucher sparen bei Reisen, dafür wird mehr Essen geliert und mit Uber gefahren. Adecco zahlt 8% Dividende!
Grund zur Sorge? Buffett stockt Cash-Bestand erheblich auf: Einläuten einer Marktkorrektur?
Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende auf Höhenflug
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Douglas Aktie [Valor: 133507391 / ISIN: DE000BEAU7Y1]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.08.2024 23:35:44

EQS-AFR: Douglas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Douglas
17.85 EUR -4.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Douglas AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Douglas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

08.08.2024 / 23:35 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Douglas AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://douglas.group/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://douglas.group/en/investors/publications

08.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Douglas AG
Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

1964413  08.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1964413&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Douglas

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten