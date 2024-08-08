|
08.08.2024 23:35:44
EQS-AFR: Douglas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Douglas AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Douglas AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://douglas.group/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://douglas.group/en/investors/publications
08.08.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Douglas AG
|Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
|40235 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1964413 08.08.2024 CET/CEST