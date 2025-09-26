Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’917 0.4%  SPI 16’510 0.2%  Dow 45’947 -0.4%  DAX 23’615 0.3%  Euro 0.9338 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’466 0.4%  Gold 3’753 0.1%  Bitcoin 87’369 0.2%  Dollar 0.7995 0.0%  Öl 69.1 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Jefferies & Company Inc. gibt Daimler Truck-Aktie Buy
Euro zum Franken wenig bewegt - Worauf Anleger heute setzen
Firmus Technologies-Aktie für 2026 geplant - NVIDIA bereits an KI-Startup beteiligt
UBS-Aktie kaum bewegt: Bundesrat eröffnet Vernehmlassung zu UBS-Kapitalvorschriften
Aktien-Tipp Brenntag SE-Aktie: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Suche...

DF Deutsche Forfait Aktie 32859959 / DE000A2AA204

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.09.2025 11:50:43

EQS-AFR: DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DF Deutsche Forfait
1.46 EUR -2.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.09.2025 / 11:50 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DF Deutsche Forfait AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2025
Address: https://www.dfag.de/investor-relations/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2025
Address: https://www.dfag.de/en/investor-relations/publications/

26.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56
50968 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.dfag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2204450  26.09.2025 CET/CEST