Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’866 -1.8%  SPI 17’780 -1.8%  Dow 47’502 -1.0%  DAX 23’241 -1.5%  Euro 0.9008 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’621 -1.7%  Gold 5’104 - Bitcoin 53’077 2.9%  Dollar 0.7792 -0.1%  Öl 103.1 10.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Outperform-Note für Rheinmetall-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Bernstein Research
Apple übernimmt Ein-Mann-Startup: Was hinter dem Invrs.io-Deal steckt
Generali verkauft irische Schaden-Unfall-Einheit an Zurich - Aktie gibt nach
DroneShield setzt auf Wachstum im zivilen Sektor - Aktie knickt dennoch ein
Ausblick: Aramco (Saudi Aramco) stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...

DEUTZ Aktie 338580 / DE0006305006

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.03.2026 10:57:43

EQS-AFR: DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DEUTZ
9.14 CHF -7.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEUTZ AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09.03.2026 / 10:57 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEUTZ AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.deutz.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/financial-reports/

09.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostrasse 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2287922  09.03.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu DEUTZ AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?