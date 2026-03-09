DEUTZ Aktie 338580 / DE0006305006
09.03.2026 10:57:43
EQS-AFR: DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEUTZ AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DEUTZ AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.deutz.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/financial-reports/
09.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ AG
|Ottostrasse 1
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2287922 09.03.2026 CET/CEST
