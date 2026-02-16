Deutsche Telekom Aktie 1026592 / DE0005557508
|
16.02.2026 17:00:03
EQS-AFR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://www.telekom.com/25QIV
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://www.telekom.com/25q4
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://www.telekom.com/25QIV
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://www.telekom.com/25q4
16.02.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
