16.02.2026 17:00:03

EQS-AFR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Deutsche Telekom
30.04 CHF 2.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.02.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://www.telekom.com/25QIV

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://www.telekom.com/25q4

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://www.telekom.com/25QIV

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://www.telekom.com/25q4

16.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2238422  16.02.2026 CET/CEST

