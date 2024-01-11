|
11.01.2024 11:48:53
EQS-AFR: Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Post AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Post AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2024
Address: http://group.dhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2024
Address: http://group.dhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2024
Address: http://group.dhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2024
Address: http://group.dhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: http://group.dhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: http://group.dhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
