19.08.2025 14:05:03
EQS-AFR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Lufthansa AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/finanzberichte-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/financial-reports-publications/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/finanzberichte-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/financial-reports-publications/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/finanzberichte-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/financial-reports-publications/financial-reports.html
19.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Venloer Str. 151-153
|50672 Cologne
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2185902 19.08.2025 CET/CEST
|13.08.25
|Lufthansa Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|07.08.25
|Lufthansa Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.25
|Lufthansa Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|04.08.25
|Lufthansa Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.08.25
|Lufthansa Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
