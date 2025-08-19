Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.08.2025 14:05:03

EQS-AFR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Lufthansa
7.82 CHF 0.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.08.2025 / 14:05 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/finanzberichte-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/financial-reports-publications/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/finanzberichte-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/financial-reports-publications/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/finanzberichte-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/financial-reports-publications/financial-reports.html

19.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

 
End of News EQS News Service

2185902  19.08.2025 CET/CEST

Analysen zu Lufthansa AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
13.08.25 Lufthansa Market-Perform Bernstein Research
07.08.25 Lufthansa Hold Deutsche Bank AG
06.08.25 Lufthansa Market-Perform Bernstein Research
04.08.25 Lufthansa Equal Weight Barclays Capital
04.08.25 Lufthansa Market-Perform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen
