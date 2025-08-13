Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.08.2025 17:13:13

EQS-AFR: Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Delticom
2.00 CHF -19.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.08.2025 / 17:13 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2025
Address: https://www.delti.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-prasentationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2025
Address: https://www.delti.com/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-reports/

13.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Hedwig-Kohn-Strasse 1
31319 Sehnde
Germany
Internet: www.delti.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2177922  13.08.2025 CET/CEST

