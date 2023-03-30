|
30.03.2023 10:37:24
EQS-AFR: Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.delti.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-prasentationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.delti.com/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-reports/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delticom AG
|Brühlstraße 11
|30169 Hanover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.delti.com
|
1593499 30.03.2023 CET/CEST
