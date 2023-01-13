|
13.01.2023 15:00:02
EQS-AFR: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Daimler Truck Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Daimler Truck Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2023
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investoren/FY-2022
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2023
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/FY-2022
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2023
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investoren/FY-2022
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2023
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/FY-2022
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2023
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investoren/q2-2023
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2023
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/q2-2023
13.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Daimler Truck Holding AG
|Fasanenweg 10
|70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.daimlertruck.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1532925 13.01.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung