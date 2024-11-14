|
EQS-AFR: Covestro AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Covestro AG
Covestro AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2025
Address: https://www.covestro.com/de/investors/reports-and-presentations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2025
Address: https://www.covestro.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/
