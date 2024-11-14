EQS-AFR: Covestro AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’779 0.6%  SPI 15’671 0.6%  Dow 43’928 -0.1%  DAX 19’248 1.3%  Euro 0.9383 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’826 1.8%  Gold 2’572 -0.1%  Bitcoin 78’340 -2.2%  Dollar 0.8876 0.2%  Öl 72.7 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Stadler Rail217818Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Kuros32581411
Top News
Trump-Unterstützer Elon Musk: Welche Rolle spielt Musk in der Trump-Regierung?
Capri-Aktie verliert - Tapestry-Aktie stärker: Fusionsdeal von Michael Kors und Coach geplatzt
Krypto-Aktie MicroStrategy im Sog von Bitcoin & Co. - Was Analysten erwarten
Disney mit deutlich höherem Umsatz - Disney-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch
Meta-Aktie leichter: EU-Kommission verhängt saftige Strafe
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Covestro Aktie [Valor: 29178035 / ISIN: DE0006062144]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.11.2024 16:54:12

EQS-AFR: Covestro AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Covestro
55.00 CHF 9.95%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Covestro AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Covestro AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.11.2024 / 16:54 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Covestro AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2025
Address: https://www.covestro.com/de/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2025
Address: https://www.covestro.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

14.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2030541  14.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2030541&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Covestro AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten