centrotherm international Aktie
08.10.2024 09:56:01

EQS-AFR: centrotherm international AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

centrotherm international
3.80 EUR -3.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: centrotherm international AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
centrotherm international AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.10.2024 / 09:56 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

centrotherm international AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 08, 2024
Address: https://centrotherm.cdn.prismic.io/centrotherm/ZwTbO4F3NbkBW_xm_Halbjahresbericht062024_CTAG_geschuetzt.pdf

08.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: centrotherm international AG
Württemberger Str. 31
89143 Blaubeuren
Germany
Internet: www.centrotherm.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2004269  08.10.2024 CET/CEST

