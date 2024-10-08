|
EQS-AFR: centrotherm international AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: centrotherm international AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
centrotherm international AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 08, 2024
Address: https://centrotherm.cdn.prismic.io/centrotherm/ZwTbO4F3NbkBW_xm_Halbjahresbericht062024_CTAG_geschuetzt.pdf
08.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|centrotherm international AG
|Württemberger Str. 31
|89143 Blaubeuren
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.centrotherm.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2004269 08.10.2024 CET/CEST
