17.12.2025 13:48:33
EQS-AFR: CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CENIT AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CENIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 09, 2026
Address: https://www.cenit.com/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 09, 2026
Address: https://www.cenit.com/reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026
Address: https://www.cenit.com/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026
Address: https://www.cenit.com/reports
