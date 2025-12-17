Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-AFR: CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

CENIT
6.68 CHF -0.34%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CENIT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.12.2025 / 13:48 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CENIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 09, 2026
Address: https://www.cenit.com/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 09, 2026
Address: https://www.cenit.com/reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026
Address: https://www.cenit.com/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026
Address: https://www.cenit.com/reports

17.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CENIT AG
Industriestrasse 52 - 54
70565 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.cenit.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2247366  17.12.2025 CET/CEST

