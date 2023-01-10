SMI 11'160 -0.5%  SPI 14'298 -0.6%  Dow 33'579 0.2%  DAX 14'759 -0.2%  Euro 0.9903 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'054 -0.4%  Gold 1'876 0.2%  Bitcoin 15'990 0.9%  Dollar 0.9229 0.2%  Öl 79.1 -0.9% 
EQS-AFR: CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

CENIT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CENIT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.01.2023 / 16:52 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CENIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2023
Address: http://www.cenit.com/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 31, 2023
Address: http://www.cenit.com/reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2023
Address: http://www.cenit.com/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2023
Address: http://www.cenit.com/reports

10.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CENIT AG
Industriestraße 52 - 54
70565 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.cenit.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1531977  10.01.2023 CET/CEST

