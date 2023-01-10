|
EQS-AFR: CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CENIT AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CENIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2023
Address: http://www.cenit.com/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 31, 2023
Address: http://www.cenit.com/reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2023
Address: http://www.cenit.com/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2023
Address: http://www.cenit.com/reports
