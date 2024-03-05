Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Brockhaus Technologies Aktie [Valor: 39702870 / ISIN: DE000A2GSU42]
05.03.2024 10:34:01

EQS-AFR: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.03.2024 / 10:34 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brockhaus Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://ir.brockhaus-technologies.com/websites/brockhaustechnologies/German/3000/publikationen.html#reports

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://ir.brockhaus-technologies.com/websites/brockhaustechnologies/English/3000/publications.html#reports

05.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

1851761  05.03.2024 CET/CEST

