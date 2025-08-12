EQS-AFR: Branicks Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Branicks Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BRANICKS Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Branicks Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12.08.2025 / 18:03 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Branicks Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2025
Address: http://branicks.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2025
Address: http://branicks.com/en/ir/financial-reports/

12.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.branicks.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2183030  12.08.2025 CET/CEST

