05.03.2025 14:37:58
EQS-AFR: Branicks Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BRANICKS Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Branicks Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2025
Address: http://branicks.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2025
Address: http://branicks.com/en/ir/financial-reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2025
Address: http://branicks.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2025
Address: http://branicks.com/en/ir/financial-reports/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
