09.01.2023 14:41:52
EQS-AFR: BRAIN Biotech AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BRAIN Biotech AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BRAIN Biotech AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 16, 2023
Address: https://www.brain-biotech.com/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/2021-22
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 16, 2023
Address: https://www.brain-biotech.com/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/2021-22
Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 16, 2023
Address: https://www.brain-biotech.com/investors/financial-publications/2021-22
09.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BRAIN Biotech AG
|Darmstädter Straße 34-36
|64673 Zwingenberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.brain-biotech.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1530691 09.01.2023 CET/CEST
