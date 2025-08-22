EQS-AFR: Bilfinger SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bilfinger SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Bilfinger SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 04, 2026Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/de/Jahresfinanzbericht_SE_2025 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 04, 2026Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/Annual_Financial_Statements_SE_2025 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 04, 2026Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/de/Geschaeftsbericht_2025 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 04, 2026Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/Annual_Report_2025 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 12, 2026Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/de/Zwischenbericht_2026 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 12, 2026Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/Interim_Report_2026

