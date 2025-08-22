|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
22.08.2025 12:30:03
EQS-AFR: Bilfinger SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bilfinger SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bilfinger SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/de/Jahresfinanzbericht_SE_2025
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/Annual_Financial_Statements_SE_2025
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/de/Geschaeftsbericht_2025
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/Annual_Report_2025
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/de/Zwischenbericht_2026
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/Interim_Report_2026
22.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bilfinger SE
|Oskar-Meixner-Strasse 1
|68163 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.bilfinger.com
