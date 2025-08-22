Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.08.2025 12:30:03

EQS-AFR: Bilfinger SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Bilfinger
87.41 CHF 0.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bilfinger SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bilfinger SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.08.2025 / 12:30 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bilfinger SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/de/Jahresfinanzbericht_SE_2025

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/Annual_Financial_Statements_SE_2025

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/de/Geschaeftsbericht_2025

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/Annual_Report_2025

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/de/Zwischenbericht_2026

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/Interim_Report_2026

22.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Strasse 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2187180  22.08.2025 CET/CEST

