30.08.2024 10:37:01

EQS-AFR: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Bijou Brigitte
42.41 CHF -3.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.08.2024 / 10:37 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 06, 2024
Address: http://group.bijou-brigitte.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/halbjahresfinanzbericht_2024.pdf

30.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG
Poppenbütteler Bogen 1
22399 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.group.bijou-brigitte.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1978743  30.08.2024 CET/CEST

