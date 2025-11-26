Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.11.2025 14:02:03

EQS-AFR: Befesa S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Befesa
25.36 CHF 0.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Befesa S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Befesa S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.11.2025 / 14:02 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Befesa S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://www.befesa.com/investors/reports-presentations/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2026
Address: https://www.befesa.com/investors/reports-presentations/

26.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse
2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2234316  26.11.2025 CET/CEST

