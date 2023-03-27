|
27.03.2023 10:55:26
EQS-AFR: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 05, 2023
Address: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 05, 2023
Address: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 05, 2023
Address: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 05, 2023
Address: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/
27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
|BAUER-Straße 1
|86529 Schrobenhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.bauer.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1593065 27.03.2023 CET/CEST
