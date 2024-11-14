|
14.11.2024 18:30:45
EQS-AFR: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Release of a Financial report
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Interim report Q3
Language: German
Address: https://www.austriacard.com/investor-relations-ac/financial-reporting-ac/
Language: English
Address: https://www.austriacard.com/investor-relations-ac/financial-reporting-ac/
14.11.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|Lamezanstraße 4-8
|1230 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.austriacard.com/
