14.11.2024 18:30:45

EQS-AFR: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Release of a Financial report

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS
5.45 EUR 3.81%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Release of Financial Reports
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Release of a Financial report

14.11.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Interim report Q3

Language: German
Address: https://www.austriacard.com/investor-relations-ac/financial-reporting-ac/

Language: English
Address: https://www.austriacard.com/investor-relations-ac/financial-reporting-ac/

14.11.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna
Austria
Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

2030589  14.11.2024 CET/CEST

