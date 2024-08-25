Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.08.2024 10:12:33

EQS-AFR: artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

artnet
5.45 EUR 1.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: artnet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.08.2024 / 10:12 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

artnet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2024
Address: http://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2024
Address: https://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/annual-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2024
Address: http://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2024
Address: https://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/annual-reports

25.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Niebuhrstr. 78
10629 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1974361  25.08.2024 CET/CEST

