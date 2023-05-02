Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
artnet Aktie [Valor: 13664519 / ISIN: DE000A1K0375]
02.05.2023 21:46:16

EQS-AFR: artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

artnet
8.44 CHF -1.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: artnet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.05.2023 / 21:46 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

artnet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2023
Address: http://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2023
Address: https://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/annual-reports

02.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1622639  02.05.2023 CET/CEST

