Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’937 -0.4%  SPI 16’702 -0.3%  Dow 44’323 0.0%  DAX 24’308 0.1%  Euro 0.9326 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’343 -0.3%  Gold 3’396 1.3%  Bitcoin 93’632 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7981 -0.9%  Öl 69.1 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526ABB1222171Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Qualitätsaktien in turbulenten Zeiten: Worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NVIDIA-Aktie vor dem nächsten Börsen-Meilenstein: Kommt bald die 10-Billionen-Dollar-Marke?
Mit Bitcoin zur Weltspitze: Satoshi Nakamoto überholt Tech-Milliardäre in Liste der Superreichen
Verizon wird optimistischer - Verizon-Aktie zieht deutlich an
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.07.2025 23:04:03

EQS-AFR: AMADEUS FIRE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Amadeus Fire
114.69 CHF -3.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Amadeus Fire AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AMADEUS FIRE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.07.2025 / 23:04 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AMADEUS FIRE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2025
Address: https://group.amadeus-fire.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2025
Address: https://group.amadeus-fire.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

21.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AMADEUS FIRE AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 160
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2172674  21.07.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Amadeus Fire AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten