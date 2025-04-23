|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
23.04.2025 12:44:08
EQS-AFR: ALLGEIER SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allgeier SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ALLGEIER SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://www.allgeier.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-publikationen
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://www.allgeier.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-publikationen
23.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language:
English
Company:
|ALLGEIER SE
|Einsteinstraße 172
|81677 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.allgeier.com
