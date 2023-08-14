|
14.08.2023 10:36:58
EQS-AFR: ALLGEIER SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allgeier SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ALLGEIER SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 15, 2023
Address: https://www.allgeier.com/de/investor-relations/reports/
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
14.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ALLGEIER SE
|Einsteinstraße 172
|81677 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.allgeier.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1703029 14.08.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Allgeier
Analysen zu Allgeier
Risks of Private Equity | BX Swiss TV
What are the risks of investing in Private Equity? How much time should an investor have to invest and what returns can investors expect?
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunktursorgen: SMI stabil -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt im Montagshandel kaum vom Fleck, während der deutsche Leitindex moderat anzieht. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}