EQS-AFR: Allane SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’210 0.0%  SPI 16’268 0.0%  Dow 44’157 0.3%  DAX 21’323 0.3%  Euro 0.9445 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’205 0.0%  Gold 2’750 -0.2%  Bitcoin 92’182 -1.9%  Dollar 0.9065 0.0%  Öl 78.7 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger Technology135706599Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
PUMA-Aktie sackt ab: Unteres Ende der EBIT-Prognose erreicht
Lufthansa-Aktie höher: Lufthansa setzt 200 Millionen Euro gegen Verspätungen ein und gelobt Besserung
Schlatter-Aktie verliert: Schlatter verzeichnet 2024 deutlich geringeren Umsatz und weniger Bestellungen
ABB liefert Batterien an die tschechische Bahn - Aktie stabil
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Analyse: Buy-Bewertung von Deutsche Bank AG für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie
Suche...

Allane Aktie [Valor: 28042432 / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.01.2025 11:29:20

EQS-AFR: Allane SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Allane
9.15 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allane SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Allane SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

23.01.2025 / 11:29 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allane SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 20, 2025
Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/websites/allane/German/3420/zwischenberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 20, 2025
Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/websites/allane/English/3420/interim-reports.html

23.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allane SE
Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2
82049 Pullach
Germany
Internet: http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2073659  23.01.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2073659&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Allane SE Inhaber-Akt (ex Sixt Leasing)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Allane SE Inhaber-Akt (ex Sixt Leasing)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Finance
✅ Blackstone
✅ Ares Management

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Luxussektor - Bessere Zeiten? / Holcim - Abspaltung schreitet voran
09:09 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.01.2025
08:20 Vontobel bietet Renditeoptimierungsprodukte auf Sunrise Communications AG an
08:01 Höhenflug hält an
22.01.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch
21.01.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (58.75%) auf Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp
21.01.25 Corporate Bond Issuance Grows Along with Economic Risks
21.01.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’691.64 19.84 ZGSSMU
Short 12’962.78 13.71 2PSSMU
Short 13’465.88 8.78 S2S3NU
SMI-Kurs: 12’207.47 23.01.2025 11:32:33
Long 11’700.00 19.64
Long 11’440.00 13.99
Long 10’938.99 8.87 SSQMRU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Softbank-Aktie und Oracle-Aktie beflügelt: OpenAI möchte mit Partnern Milliarden in KI-Rechenzentren stecken
Wall Street Pepe: Interesse bleibt ungebrochen
Schaeffler-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Schaeffler schlechter als erwartet
Bitcoin Reserve: Wie hoch steigt der Preis, wenn Trump beginnt, die strategische Bitcoin Reserve aufzubauen?
DAX 40-Titel Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Rheinmetall von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
TUI-Aktie in Rot: Verdi-Warnstreiks bei TUIfly möglich
UniCredit- und Commerzbank-Aktie tiefer: Unicredit-Chef sieht bis Jahresende Klarheit in Commerzbank-Frage
Tempus AI-Aktie im Rallymodus: Darum hebt das Investment von Cathie Wood aktuell ab
Netflix-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Umsatz und Gewinn übertreffen die Erwartungen
Expertenprognose: Warum Ether 2025 seinen Rekordwert übertreffen könnte

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten