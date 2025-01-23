EQS-AFR: Allane SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allane SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Allane SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



23.01.2025 / 11:29 CET/CEST

Allane SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 20, 2025Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/websites/allane/German/3420/zwischenberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 20, 2025Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/websites/allane/English/3420/interim-reports.html

