EQS-AFR: Allane SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allane SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Allane SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 20, 2025
Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/websites/allane/German/3420/zwischenberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 20, 2025
Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/websites/allane/English/3420/interim-reports.html
|English
|Allane SE
|Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2
|82049 Pullach
|Germany
|http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
