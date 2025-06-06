Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.06.2025 16:31:23

EQS-AFR: Allane SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Allane
8.80 EUR 0.00%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allane SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Allane SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.06.2025 / 16:31 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allane SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 13, 2025
Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/websites/allane/German/3410/jahresberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 13, 2025
Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/websites/allane/English/3410/annual-reports.html

06.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allane SE
Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2
82049 Pullach
Germany
Internet: http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2152300  06.06.2025 CET/CEST

