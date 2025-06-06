|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
06.06.2025 16:31:23
EQS-AFR: Allane SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allane SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Allane SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 13, 2025
Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/websites/allane/German/3410/jahresberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 13, 2025
Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/websites/allane/English/3410/annual-reports.html
06.06.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allane SE
|Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2
|82049 Pullach
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
