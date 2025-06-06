EQS-AFR: Allane SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allane SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Allane SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



06.06.2025 / 16:31 CET/CEST

Allane SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: June 13, 2025Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/websites/allane/German/3410/jahresberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: June 13, 2025Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/websites/allane/English/3410/annual-reports.html

