|
10.01.2024 09:53:00
EQS-AFR: Allane SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allane SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Allane SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/websites/allane/German/3400/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/websites/allane/English/3410/annual-reports.html
10.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allane SE
|Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2
|82049 Pullach
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1812007 10.01.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung