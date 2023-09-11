EQS-AFR: Alexanderwerk AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Alexanderwerk AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Alexanderwerk AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



11.09.2023 / 16:48 CET/CEST

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 14, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 14, 2023

Address:

Alexanderwerk AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 14, 2023Address: https://www.alexanderwerk.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: September 14, 2023Address: https://www.alexanderwerk.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

