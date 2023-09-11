Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Alexanderwerk Aktie [Valor: 322221 / ISIN: DE0005032007]
11.09.2023 16:48:21

EQS-AFR: Alexanderwerk AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Alexanderwerk AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Alexanderwerk AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.09.2023 / 16:48 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Alexanderwerk AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 14, 2023
Address: https://www.alexanderwerk.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 14, 2023
Address: https://www.alexanderwerk.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

11.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Alexanderwerk AG
Kippdorfstraße 6 - 24
42857 Remscheid
Germany
Internet: www.alexanderwerk.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1723463  11.09.2023 CET/CEST

