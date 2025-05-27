EQS-AFR: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 28, 2025

Address:

Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 28, 2025
Address: http://www.aktienbrauerei-ag.de/index.php?4ebaa8d2b954a

