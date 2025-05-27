Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.05.2025 11:41:43

EQS-AFR: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.05.2025 / 11:41 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 28, 2025
Address: http://www.aktienbrauerei-ag.de/index.php?4ebaa8d2b954a

27.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG
Hohe Buchleuthe 3
87600 Kaufbeuren
Germany
Internet: www.aktien-brauerei.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2146182  27.05.2025 CET/CEST

