27.05.2025 11:41:43
EQS-AFR: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 28, 2025
Address: http://www.aktienbrauerei-ag.de/index.php?4ebaa8d2b954a
27.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG
|Hohe Buchleuthe 3
|87600 Kaufbeuren
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aktien-brauerei.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2146182 27.05.2025 CET/CEST