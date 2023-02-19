|
19.02.2023 13:27:29
EQS-AFR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADVA Optical Networking SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ADVA Optical Networking SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 09, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 09, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 09, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 09, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports
