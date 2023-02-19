SMI 11'256 0.6%  SPI 14'491 0.5%  Dow 33'827 0.4%  DAX 15'482 -0.3%  Euro 0.9910 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'275 -0.5%  Gold 1'841 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'680 3.7%  Dollar 0.9251 0.0%  Öl 83.1 -2.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
BSDEX, Coinbase, Bitstamp & Co. im Kryptowährung-Handelsplattform-Vergleich
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Sonntagmittag
10 Regeln für Investoren von Bob Farrell: Das ist heute noch relevant
Polkadot kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es zum Polkadot-Handel
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

ADVA Optival Networking Aktie [Valor: 498244 / ISIN: DE0005103006]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.02.2023 13:27:29

EQS-AFR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

ADVA Optival Networking
22.37 CHF 2.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.02.2023 / 13:27 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVA Optical Networking SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 09, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 09, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 09, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 09, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

19.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1563279  19.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1563279&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ADVA Optival Networking SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
13:27
 EQS-AFR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
13:27
 EQS-AFR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
12.02.23
 EQS-PVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
08.02.23
 EQS-PVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
17.01.23
 EQS-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertag zwischen der ADVA Optical Networking SE und der ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. im Handelsregister eingetragen (EQS Group)
17.01.23
 EQS-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between ADVA Optical Networking SE and ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., has been registered in the commercial register (EQS Group)
31.12.22
 EQS-NVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
31.12.22
 EQS-NVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
mehr Nachrichten