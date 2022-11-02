SMI 10'806 0.2%  SPI 13'778 0.2%  Dow 32'249 -1.2%  DAX 13'257 -0.6%  Euro 0.9858 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'622 -0.8%  Gold 1'639 -0.5%  Bitcoin 20'313 -0.8%  Dollar 1.0025 0.2%  Öl 95.5 0.7% 
Suche...
ADTRAN Holdings Aktie [Valor: 114855834 / ISIN: US00486H1059]
02.11.2022 20:31:14

EQS-AFR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

ADTRAN Holdings
22.72 CHF 0.96%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02.11.2022 / 20:31 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adtran Holdings, Inc. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2022
Address: https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx

02.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1477975  02.11.2022 CET/CEST

