27.03.2023 18:36:47

EQS-AFR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

ADTRAN Holdings
14.28 CHF 1.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.03.2023 / 18:36 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adtran Holdings, Inc. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2023
Address: https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx

27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1593629  27.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593629&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

