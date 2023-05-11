EQS-AFR: ADLER Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'499 0.5%  SPI 15'180 0.4%  Dow 33'531 -0.1%  DAX 15'946 0.3%  Euro 0.9769 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'328 0.5%  Gold 2'025 -0.2%  Bitcoin 24'616 0.1%  Dollar 0.8940 0.5%  Öl 76.9 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Swiss Life-Aktie verliert dennoch : Swiss Life laut Konzernchef gut ins Geschäftsjahr 2023 gestartet
Calida-Aktie: Calida hat neuen Finanzchef in den eigenen Reihen gefunden
ING-Aktie: ING verdient in Q1 mehr als erwartet - Aktienrückkauf angekündigt
Sixt-Aktie: Sixt mit Umsatzwachstum - Gewinnrückgang unter dem Strich
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: Quartalsgewinn überraschend kräftig gesteigert
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Alcon43249246Nestlé3886335Lucid112781366Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Valiant1478650Swiss Life1485278BACHEM117649372
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Adler Real Estate Aktie [Valor: 321130 / ISIN: DE0005008007]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.05.2023 09:05:02

EQS-AFR: ADLER Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Adler Real Estate
5.15 CHF 5.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adler Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ADLER Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11.05.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 26, 2023
Address: https://adler-ag.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 26, 2023
Address: https://adler-ag.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports-2/

11.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Am Karlsbad 11
10785 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.adler-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1626529  11.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1626529&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Adler Real Estate AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten