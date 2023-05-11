EQS-AFR: ADLER Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adler Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ADLER Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 26, 2023Address: https://adler-ag.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 26, 2023Address: https://adler-ag.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports-2/

