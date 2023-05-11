|
11.05.2023 09:05:02
EQS-AFR: ADLER Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adler Real Estate AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ADLER Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 26, 2023
Address: https://adler-ag.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 26, 2023
Address: https://adler-ag.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports-2/
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
11.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADLER Real Estate AG
|Am Karlsbad 11
|10785 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adler-ag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1626529 11.05.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung