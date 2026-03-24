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adesso Aktie 10467159 / DE000A0Z23Q5

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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24.03.2026 15:00:03

EQS-AFR: adesso SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

adesso
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: adesso SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
adesso SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.03.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adesso SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.adesso-group.de/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/index.jsp

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.adesso-group.de/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/index.jsp

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.adesso-group.de/en/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports/index.jsp

24.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2262264  24.03.2026 CET/CEST

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