Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’504 -0.3%  SPI 15’334 -0.3%  Dow 38’703 -2.6%  DAX 17’347 0.1%  Euro 0.9324 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’571 0.0%  Gold 2’412 0.2%  Bitcoin 47’010 1.9%  Dollar 0.8545 0.2%  Öl 76.7 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger Technology135706599Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101Apple908440
Top News
Lucid-Aktie springt hoch: Tesla-Konkurrent Lucid übertrifft Umsatzerwartungen
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Dienstagmittag
Ausblick: Walt Disney veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Alphabet-Aktie: Google erleidet Niederlage bei US-Wettbewerbsprozess
Palantir-Aktie springt hoch: Palantir überzeugt mit Quartalsbilanz
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
ad pepper media International Aktie [Valor: 1129795 / ISIN: NL0000238145]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.08.2024 12:51:47

EQS-AFR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

ad pepper media International
1.85 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ad pepper media International N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.08.2024 / 12:51 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 16, 2024
Address: https://adpeppergroup.com/publikationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 16, 2024
Address: https://adpeppergroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports/

06.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1962103  06.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1962103&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu ad pepper media International N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten