Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'254 -0.7%  SPI 14'696 -0.5%  Dow 38'150 -0.8%  DAX 16'848 -0.3%  Euro 0.9319 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'632 -0.4%  Gold 2'041 0.1%  Bitcoin 36'326 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8631 0.1%  Öl 81.3 -0.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Julius Bär10248496Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
UBS AG veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: Deutsche Bank-Aktie mit Buy
Roche-Analyse: Hold-Bewertung von Jefferies & Company Inc. für Roche-Aktie
Straumann-Aktien nach Align-Zahlen gesucht
UBS AG bescheinigt Neutral für ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie
Ausblick: UniCredit zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Your Family Entertainment Aktie [Valor: 29235740 / ISIN: DE000A161N14]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.02.2024 10:47:39

EQS-Adhoc: Your Family Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft plans capital increase of up to 10% of the share capital

finanzen.net zero Your Family Entertainment-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Your Family Entertainment
2.64 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Your Family Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft plans capital increase of up to 10% of the share capital

01-Feb-2024 / 10:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement
of Your Family Entertainment AG
(Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014)

 

Your Family Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft plans capital increase of up to 10% of the share capital
 

Munich, 1 February 2024

The Management Board of Your Family Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (YFE), Munich, (ISIN DE000A161N14) plans to carry out a capital increase of up to 10% of the company's share capital, excluding shareholders' subscription rights, making partial use of the Authorized Capital 2022 created by resolution of the company's Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2022. The new shares are to be placed with selected investors.

Subject to final decisions of the company's Management and Supervisory Boards, the company plans to execute the capital increase in the first half of 2024. Considering requirements under stock corporation law for setting the final placement price, the Management Board expects gross issue proceeds of up to approximately EUR 5 million depending on the company's share price in the specific period of the final decisions by the Management and Supervisory Boards, this figure may deviate.

The company intends to use the proceeds from this planned capital measure to build up capacities and partnerships in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), for possible new productions from YFE's IP catalog, the further expansion of digital platforms ("streaming/video-on-demand") and the pursuit of potential M&A transactions.


Your Family Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
The Management Board

 

-- End of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR ---


Note:
Your Family Entertainment AG is also publishing a separate corporate news item today entitled "Innovation through partnerships: How Your Family Entertainment AG is integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its corporate strategy."



End of Inside Information

01-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Your Family Entertainment AG
Türkenstraße 87
80799 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91
E-mail: ir@yfe.tv
Internet: www.yfe.tv
ISIN: DE000A161N14
WKN: A161N1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1828003

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1828003  01-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1828003&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Your Family Entertainment AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Your Family Entertainment AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die TOP 7 AKTIEN der Welt – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schaefer | BX Swiss TV

Was sind die Top 7 Aktien der Welt?
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Ausgabe geben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG eine Übersicht über die Glorreichen 7 Aktien. Diese sind Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, Tesla, Amazon und Meta.
Wie künstliche Intelligenz massgeblich zum Erfolg dieser Unternehmen beiträgt, welches Unternehmen die Nase vorn hat und welches Tim Schäfers Lieblingstitel ist, erfahren Sie in diesem Video.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die TOP 7 AKTIEN der Welt – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schaefer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:22 Marktüberblick: adidas überrascht mit Zahlen
09:14 SMI-Höhenflug beendet?
09:00 Die TOP 7 AKTIEN der Welt – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schaefer | BX Swiss TV
08:57 UBS KeyInvest: Luxus – In neuem Glanz/Luftfahrt – Mehr Passagiere
31.01.24 Der Körper wirkt Wunder
31.01.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Quiet metals
30.01.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Swisscom
30.01.24 Julius Bär: 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Fresenius Medical Care AG
30.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Viele Daten und viel Hoffnung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'744.62 19.12 6SSMPU
Short 12'006.79 13.27 A1SSMU
Short 12'441.76 8.74 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'253.53 01.02.2024 10:45:36
Long 10'822.85 19.79 SSSMQU
Long 10'543.61 13.35 SSOMRU
Long 10'118.28 8.88 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

VAT-Aktie, Meyer Burger-Aktie & Co. im Sinkflug: Was hinter dem Abverkauf von Schweizer Small- und Midcap-Aktien stecken könnte
Alphabet-Aktie fällt trotzdem: Alphabet übertrifft mit Zahlen die Erwartungen
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen tiefer -- SMI beendet Sitzung schwächer -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Novartis-Aktie schwach: Novartis profitiert von Sandoz-Abspaltung - Gewinnsprung
Julius Bär-Aktie zieht an: Julius Bär wechselt CEO aus und schreibt Signa-Kredite ab - Konzerngewinn sinkt
NVIDIA Aktie News: Anleger schicken NVIDIA am Mittwochnachmittag ins Minus
Roche-Aktie stürzt ab: Roche 2023 von verschiedenen Faktoren ausgebremst
ABB-Aktie dreht ins Plus: ABB hält Auftragseingang im Schlussquartal stabil und bekommt zwei neue Verwaltungsräte
Volkswagen-Aktie im Plus: VW gründet neues Unternehmen "AI Lab"
Sandoz-Aktie im Plus: Sandoz lanciert auf deutschem Markt Biosimilar Tyruko

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit