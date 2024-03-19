Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'557 -0.6%  SPI 15'174 -0.6%  Dow 38'790 0.2%  DAX 17'956 0.1%  Euro 0.9629 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'988 0.1%  Gold 2'153 -0.4%  Bitcoin 56'921 -5.4%  Dollar 0.8881 0.1%  Öl 86.6 -0.3% 
19.03.2024 10:38:24

EQS-Adhoc: YOC AG: YOC AG plans revenues of EUR 36.0 million to EUR 37.0 million and increased profitability for the financial year 2024

YOC
14.38 CHF 0.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Forecast
YOC AG: YOC AG plans revenues of EUR 36.0 million to EUR 37.0 million and increased profitability for the financial year 2024

19-March-2024 / 10:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YOC AG plans revenues of EUR 36.0 million to EUR 37.0 million and increased profitability for the financial year 2024

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Berlin, 19 March 2024 – In the current financial year 2024, YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) plans to increase revenues at group level by to EUR 36.0 million to EUR 37.0 million (2023: approx. EUR 30.6 million according to preliminary figures).

Based on this revenue guidance, YOC AG expects to achieve operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* of EUR 5.0 million to EUR 6.0 million (2023: approx. EUR 4.3 million according to preliminary figures).

As a result, the Company's consolidated net profit for the period is expected to be between EUR 3.5 million and EUR 4.5 million in fiscal year 2024 (2023: approximately EUR 2.8 million according to preliminary figures).

* * EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG’s annual report for financial year 2022 Page 9; available at: https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/.

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board

Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Phone: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com



End of Inside Information

19-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1862009

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1862009  19-March-2024 CET/CEST

