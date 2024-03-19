EQS-Adhoc: YOC AG: YOC AG plans revenues of EUR 36.0 million to EUR 37.0 million and increased profitability for the financial year 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Forecast

YOC AG: YOC AG plans revenues of EUR 36.0 million to EUR 37.0 million and increased profitability for the financial year 2024



19-March-2024 / 10:38 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

YOC AG plans revenues of EUR 36.0 million to EUR 37.0 million and increased profitability for the financial year 2024

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Berlin, 19 March 2024 – In the current financial year 2024, YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) plans to increase revenues at group level by to EUR 36.0 million to EUR 37.0 million (2023: approx. EUR 30.6 million according to preliminary figures).

Based on this revenue guidance, YOC AG expects to achieve operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* of EUR 5.0 million to EUR 6.0 million (2023: approx. EUR 4.3 million according to preliminary figures).

As a result, the Company's consolidated net profit for the period is expected to be between EUR 3.5 million and EUR 4.5 million in fiscal year 2024 (2023: approximately EUR 2.8 million according to preliminary figures).

* * EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG’s annual report for financial year 2022 Page 9; available at: https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/.

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board

