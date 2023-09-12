EQS-Adhoc: Wolftank Group acquires majority stake in Petroltecnica

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion

Wolftank Group acquires majority stake in Petroltecnica



12-Sep-2023 / 15:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc release Innsbruck, 12 September 2023



Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), specialized in technologies for energy and environmental solutions, acquires an additional 40 percent and one share of the stakes and thus the majority in the Italian environmental services provider Petroltecnica SpA. Today the Supervisory Board and the Management Board approved the decision on the takeover. The closing is expected to take place in the coming weeks. Since July 2020, the Group had held ten percent of the company along with an option to acquire a simple majority of the company's capital and had the right to nominate the Chairman of the Supervisory Board as well as one member of the Management Board. Now Wolftank Group exercised this option to acquire the majority due to the positive development of the market and of Petroltecnica since 2020 as well as the expected positive contribution to the future business success of the Group. The purchase price of the additional stake amounts to approximately EUR 4 million.

With this acquisition, Wolftank Group advances to one of the largest remediation and environmental management providers in Italy. Petroltecnica, specializing in remediation in the industrial sectors of oil and gas, chemicals and manufacturing, is a leading company in the environmental sector and also operates several recycling plants in different Italian regions. The company, headquartered in the province of Rimini, generated sales of EUR 28.9 million in 2022. The acquisition of the majority stake will allow important operational and strategic synergies.



About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com

Contact:

Dr. Peter Werth, CEO

Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG

phone: +43 (512) 345726

email: investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com

Disclaimer:

This communication contains forward-looking statements based on current knowledge, expectations, and projections of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG's management about the future. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements can be identified using words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they are made. The Company does not assume any obligation to adjust, correct or monitor statements made in this communication in the future.