EQS-Adhoc: Wolftank Group acquires majority stake in Petroltecnica

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'015 0.4%  SPI 14'491 0.2%  Dow 34'615 -0.1%  DAX 15'706 -0.6%  Euro 0.9567 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'236 -0.4%  Gold 1'911 -0.6%  Bitcoin 23'312 4.1%  Dollar 0.8927 0.2%  Öl 91.8 1.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529WeTrade Group127441585Partners Group2460882Novo Nordisk23159222DocMorris4261528Swiss Life1485278
Top News
NYSE-Title Oracle-Aktie vorbörslich unter Druck: Oracle verzeichnet langsameres Cloud-Wachstum
thyssenkrupp-Aktie im Minus: thyssenkrupp offenbar an Ausstieg aus Werftentochter thyssenkrupp Marine Systems interessiert
ZKB will Bond-Ratingcoverage nach Rückzug der Credit Suisse ausbauen
WestRock-Aktie vorbörslich im Plus: Übernahme von WestRock durch Smurfit Kappa
Apple-Keynote im Live-Ticker: Apples "Wonderlust"-Event findet heute Abend statt - Ankündigung von iPhone 15 erwartet - Apple Store offline
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Wolftank-Adisa Aktie [Valor: 45981110 / ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.09.2023 15:40:49

EQS-Adhoc: Wolftank Group acquires majority stake in Petroltecnica

Wolftank-Adisa
13.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion
Wolftank Group acquires majority stake in Petroltecnica

12-Sep-2023 / 15:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release                                                                                                              Innsbruck, 12 September 2023

Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

Wolftank Group acquires majority stake in Petroltecnica

Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), specialized in technologies for energy and environmental solutions, acquires an additional 40 percent and one share of the stakes and thus the majority in the Italian environmental services provider Petroltecnica SpA. Today the Supervisory Board and the Management Board approved the decision on the takeover. The closing is expected to take place in the coming weeks. Since July 2020, the Group had held ten percent of the company along with an option to acquire a simple majority of the company's capital and had the right to nominate the Chairman of the Supervisory Board as well as one member of the Management Board. Now Wolftank Group exercised this option to acquire the majority due to the positive development of the market and of Petroltecnica since 2020 as well as the expected positive contribution to the future business success of the Group. The purchase price of the additional stake amounts to approximately EUR 4 million.

With this acquisition, Wolftank Group advances to one of the largest remediation and environmental management providers in Italy. Petroltecnica, specializing in remediation in the industrial sectors of oil and gas, chemicals and manufacturing, is a leading company in the environmental sector and also operates several recycling plants in different Italian regions. The company, headquartered in the province of Rimini, generated sales of EUR 28.9 million in 2022. The acquisition of the majority stake will allow important operational and strategic synergies.


About Wolftank Group
Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com

Contact:
Dr. Peter Werth, CEO
Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
phone: +43 (512) 345726
email: investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com

Disclaimer:
This communication contains forward-looking statements based on current knowledge, expectations, and projections of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG's management about the future. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements can be identified using words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they are made. The Company does not assume any obligation to adjust, correct or monitor statements made in this communication in the future.



End of Inside Information

12-Sep-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
Grabenweg 58
6020 Innsbruck
Austria
Phone: +43 512 345726
E-mail: investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
Internet: www.wolftankgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6
WKN: A2PBHR
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 1724357

Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1724357  12-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1724357&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Mastercard & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:49 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen
09:39 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte haussieren weiter
09:03 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
09:01 SMI startet freundlich in die Woche
07:18 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Mastercard & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch
11.09.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – EZB im Blick
11.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Langfristig aufwärts
11.09.23 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
11.09.23 Come fly with me – Comeback der Reisebranche
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'454.02 19.66 3YSSMU
Short 11'680.12 13.94 GXSSMU
Short 12'157.53 8.67 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'021.13 12.09.2023 15:32:39
Long 10'548.52 19.15 VYSSMU
Long 10'318.96 13.76 CTSSMU
Long 9'890.79 8.95 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie gibt Gas: Meyer Burger bestätigt Grossauftrag von AMAG
Roche-Aktie verliert: Grössere Zukäufe geplant - Roche-Chef bestätigt Jahresprognose
Top-Ökonom erwartet Aktien-Crash und Immobilienblase: Hohe Zinsen durch die Fed verantwortlich
Erholungstendenzen: Diese sechs Schweizer Aktien könnten für Anleger derzeit interessant sein
Swiss Re-Aktie verzeichnet deutliche Gewinne: Swiss Re geht von wachsendem Geschäft bei Nichtlebenmarkt-Rückversicherungen aus
Bitcoin sinkt zeitweise auf den tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Juni
UBS-Aktie dreht ins Minus: UBS-Schweiz-Chefin stellt Managementteam vor - UBS streicht offenbar Wealth-Management-Stellen in Asien
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Nestlé-Aktie unverändert: Nestlé startet neues Kaffeesystem in der Schweiz
Tesla-Aktie schliesst deutlich fester: Positive Experteneinschätzung sorgt bei Tesla-Aktionären für Optimismus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit