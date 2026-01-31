Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.01.2026 15:54:33

EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Capital increase will not be implemented

Wolford
2.82 EUR 0.71%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Wolford AG: Capital increase will not be implemented

31-Jan-2026 / 15:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 29 July 2025, the 38th Annual General Meeting of Wolford AG resolved to increase the company’s share capital from EUR 14,868,447.00 by up to EUR 7,688,476.00 to up to EUR 22.556.923,00 by issuing up to 7,688,476 new ordinary bearer shares (no-par value shares) against cash contributions.

The Management Board was authorized to carry out the capital increase by 31 January 2026 and to set the subscription period and other details of the implementation.

Exploratory discussions with the majority shareholder have revealed that carrying out the capital increase within the timeframe set by the Annual General Meeting does not appear economically viable in light of the expected subscription volume of new shares. The non-implementation of the capital increase is not expected to impact the company’s ability to meet its liquidity needs.

The majority shareholder has emphasized the long-term strategic importance of Wolford AG and confirmed that the company will continue to receive financial support, including through shareholder loans.

Against this background, the Management Board has decided to let the implementation period lapse and not to carry out the capital increase.

The Management Board will propose to the next Annual General Meeting that the resolution on the capital increase be revoked.
 


End of Inside Information

31-Jan-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wolford AG
Wolfordstrasse 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Phone: +43/5574/6900
E-mail: investor@wolford.com
Internet: www.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
WKN: 83400
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2269178

 
