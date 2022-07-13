Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Wolford Aktie [Valor: 340608 / ISIN: AT0000834007]
13.07.2022 20:39:56

EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Andrew Thorndike resigns from the management board effective 31 July 2022

Wolford
5.90 EUR 0.00%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Wolford AG: Andrew Thorndike resigns from the management board effective 31 July 2022

13-Jul-2022 / 20:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bregenz, 13 July 2022 - The member of the management board Andrew Thorndike and the supervisory board today mutually agreed to terminate Andrew Thorndike's board mandate effective 31 July 2022. The supervisory board has initiated the process of appointing a new member of the management board. Until this appointment, management board member Silvia Azzali will manage the business as sole director.
 

13-Jul-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wolford AG
Wolfordstrasse 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Phone: +43/5574/6900
E-mail: investor@wolford.com
Internet: www.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
WKN: 83400
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1397577

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1397577  13-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

