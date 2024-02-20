|
20.02.2024 19:17:51
EQS-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: Annual financial statements 2023 likely to be delayed due to end of insolvency proceedings
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous
windeln.de SE announces that the annual financial statements 2023 will probably be prepared and published with a delay. An exact date cannot be predicted at this time. In the financial year 2023, the company was in insolvency proceedings. The 2023 annual accounts will include the transactions of the insolvency proceedings. The company therefore requires the assistance of the liquidator in the preparation of the 2023 accounts. The company was informed today that this support will take longer than expected.
Preliminary figures cannot be provided at this stage.
The company is debt-free following the conclusion of the insolvency proceedings. The insolvency proceedings were concluded by the insolvency plan dated 7 December 2023, which was accepted by the creditors and confirmed by order of the Local Court of Munich, Germany, (Amtsgericht München) on 11 December 2023. The liabilities existing prior to the insolvency no longer exist.
windeln.de SE, in the future: NAKIKI SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300
Contact: Hendric Groth, info@nakikifinance.com
End of Inside Information
20-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|windeln.de SE
|Munich
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
|WKN:
|WNDL30, WNDL31
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1841383
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1841383 20-Feb-2024 CET/CEST
Werbung