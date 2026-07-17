EQS-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson Group raises guidance for the fiscal year 2026 and publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Half year

Wacker Neuson Group raises guidance for the fiscal year 2026 and publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2026



17-Jul-2026 / 11:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Wacker Neuson Group raises guidance for the fiscal year 2026 and publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2026



Munich, July 17, 2026 – Wacker Neuson SE (ISIN: DE000WACK012) raises its guidance for the fiscal year 2026. The Executive Board now anticipates a revenue in a range between EUR 2,300 million and EUR 2,400 million (previously: between EUR 2,200 million and EUR 2,400 million) as well as an EBIT margin between 7.0 percent and 8.0 percent (previously: between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent). With regard to the net working capital ratio, the Executive Board furthermore expects to achieve a ratio below the strategic target of under 30 percent. For the fiscal year 2026 investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of around EUR 70 million to around EUR 90 million are still planned.

The guidance revision is driven by the positive business development in the first half of 2026 and takes into account a further challenging, however, compared to previous years, more stable expected market environment in the remaining fiscal year 2026.

Based on preliminary unaudited figures, the Company generated a revenue of EUR 665.1 million in the second quarter of 2026 corresponding to an increase of 14.4 percent compared to previous year (Q2/2025: EUR 581.4 million). Preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached EUR 63.2 million and were therefore 43.6 percent above the previous year (Q2/2025: EUR 44.0 million). Preliminary EBIT margin for the second quarter was at 9.5 percent (Q2/2025: 7.6 percent).

Based on preliminary unaudited figures, the Company generated a revenue of EUR 1,256.5 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2026, corresponding to an increase of 16.9 percent compared to previous year (H1/2025: EUR 1,074.9 million). Preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached EUR 104.7 million and were 86.6 percent up compared to previous year (H1/2025: EUR 56.1 million). Preliminary EBIT margin for the first half of the fiscal year 2026 was at 8.3 percent (H1/2025: 5.2 percent).

The Company will publish the full interim report for the first half of 2026 on August 13, 2026. The webcast on the first half of 2026 for analysts and institutional investors is scheduled for August 13, 2026 as well. Registration for this will take place by e-mail via the Investor Relations department (ir@wackerneuson.com).



Contact:

Wacker Neuson SE

Peer Schlinkmann

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Preussenstrasse 41

80809 Munich

Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-1823

peer.schlinkmann@wackerneuson.com

www.wackerneusongroup.com

About the Wacker Neuson Group:

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 5,800 people worldwide. In the fiscal year 2025 the revenue was at approximately EUR 2.2 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts supply. WackerNeusonGroup is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The brands

Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann and Enar belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and are member of the SDAX.