Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’917 1.0%  SPI 15’853 0.8%  Dow 44’293 0.7%  DAX 19’449 1.2%  Euro 0.9384 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’854 1.1%  Gold 2’620 -2.4%  Bitcoin 77’261 9.7%  Dollar 0.8804 0.0%  Öl 71.9 -2.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Tesla11448018Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Kuros32581411
Top News
Ausblick: Sixt SE St öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Nach NVIDIA & Co: Das könnten die neuen Magnificent 7-Aktien in 2025 werden
Ausblick: Wienerberger präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Brenntag SE legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: JENOPTIK vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Suche...

Vulcan Energy Aktie [Valor: 51215666 / ISIN: AU0000066086]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.11.2024 00:31:10

EQS-Adhoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vulcan receives 100 million euro funding commitment for heat supply project in Landau

Vulcan Energy
3.44 EUR 7.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Financing
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vulcan receives 100 million euro funding commitment for heat supply project in Landau

12-Nov-2024 / 00:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vulcan receives 100 million euro funding commitment for heat supply project in Landau

Vulcan Energie has received a government funding commitment for the HEAT4LANDAU project, which aims to decarbonise the district heating networks in Landau, Rhineland-Palatinate. The project includes the infrastructure for the generation, transport and supply of up to 255 MW of geothermal energy. The funding comes from subsidies from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK) and the European Recovery and Resilience Facility (ARF). These are provided via the German Recovery and Resilience Plan (DARP) as part of the guidelines for federal funding for efficient heating networks (BEW). The BEW funding will be paid out in proportion to the total eligible expenditure: around 22 million euros in 2026 and a further 78 million euros in 2027.

The HEAT4LANDAU project is an integral part of the company's first ‘Lionheart’ project phase.

  



End of Inside Information

12-Nov-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Unit 1, Level 11, Spring Street
WA 6000 Perth
Australia
E-mail: dtydde@v-er.eu
Internet: www.v-er.eu
ISIN: AU0000066086
WKN: A2PV3A
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2027461

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2027461  12-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2027461&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Vulcan Energy

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vulcan Energy

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über über Traditionsaktien.

🔍 Langfristige Aktienlieblinge! 🔍
Einige Aktien haben über Jahrzehnte hinweg stabile Renditen gebracht – echte Werte fürs Depot! 💼🔥 Altria, Vulcan Materials, Coca-Cola und Pepsi sind Spitzenreiter und bieten durch Dividenden und clevere Geschäftsmodelle solide Gewinne. 🏆 S&P Global ist der einzige Finanzwert auf der Liste – Wer langfristig denkt, findet hier Aktien für die Ewigkeit!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11.11.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Verlängerte Wahlparty
11.11.24 Is Bitcoin Post-Halving Rally Underway After the Elections?
11.11.24 SMI fällt erneut unter 200-Tage-Linie
11.11.24 Marktüberblick: Freenet-Rally nach Zahlen
08.11.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Moderna, Novavax
08.11.24 Laufen Luxusaktien doch nicht so wie erwünscht?
08.11.24 Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
07.11.24 Julius Bär: 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’407.72 19.54 S2S3UU
Short 12’650.35 13.86 SSCM8U
Short 13’128.84 8.89 UUGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’916.91 11.11.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’423.81 19.54 UBSY9U
Long 11’136.84 13.32 SSRM9U
Long 10’692.61 8.96 SSOMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana Kurs Prognose – Preis durchbricht wichtige Widerstandsniveaus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nach NVIDIA & Co: Das könnten die neuen Magnificent 7-Aktien in 2025 werden
Solana: Über 10.000 US Dollar im Jahr 2030?
Palantir-Aktie gefragt: Analysten reagieren mit Kurszielerhöhungen nach starkem Quartal
New Yorker Gericht lässt Sammelklage gegen Lindt & Sprüngli zu - Aktie dreht dennoch ins Plus
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Crypto All-Stars knackt 3,2 Millionen-Dollar-Marke in PreSale-Investitionen – das steckt dahinter
Relief-Aktie mit zweistelligem Plus: Positive Studiendaten bei Hauterkrankung
Jahresabschlüsse lesen und Unternehmenswerte erkennen: Ein Leitfaden für Investoren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten