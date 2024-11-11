EQS-Adhoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vulcan receives 100 million euro funding commitment for heat supply project in Landau

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Financing

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vulcan receives 100 million euro funding commitment for heat supply project in Landau



12-Nov-2024

Vulcan receives 100 million euro funding commitment for heat supply project in Landau

Vulcan Energie has received a government funding commitment for the HEAT4LANDAU project, which aims to decarbonise the district heating networks in Landau, Rhineland-Palatinate. The project includes the infrastructure for the generation, transport and supply of up to 255 MW of geothermal energy. The funding comes from subsidies from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK) and the European Recovery and Resilience Facility (ARF). These are provided via the German Recovery and Resilience Plan (DARP) as part of the guidelines for federal funding for efficient heating networks (BEW). The BEW funding will be paid out in proportion to the total eligible expenditure: around 22 million euros in 2026 and a further 78 million euros in 2027.

The HEAT4LANDAU project is an integral part of the company's first ‘Lionheart’ project phase.