Vulcan Energy Aktie [Valor: 51215666 / ISIN: AU0000066086]
EQS-Adhoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vulcan Energy signs agreements with CIMIC Group, Hancock Prospecting and Victor Smorgon Group for a total equity investment of EUR 40 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vulcan Energy signs agreements with CIMIC Group, Hancock Prospecting and Victor Smorgon Group for a total equity investment of EUR 40 million

02-Jun-2024 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Vulcan Energy signs agreements with CIMIC Group, Hancock Prospecting and Victor Smorgon Group for a total equity investment of EUR 40 million as part of a capital increase with the exclusion of subscription rights

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (Vulcan Energy; ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL) has today entered into agreements with CIMIC Group (a group company of HOCHTIEF AG ("CIMIC"), Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd ("HPPL") and Victor Smorgon Group ("VSG") for a total equity investment of EUR 40 million. The investors have committed to acquire new shares in Vulcan Energy of EUR 25 million (CIMIC), EUR 12.5 million (HPPL), and EUR 2.5 million (VSG) in a combined capital increase with the exclusion of subscription rights of the existing shareholders at a placement price of EUR 2.50 per new share. The board of directors of Vulcan Energy has approved this equity investment and the capital increase is expected to be implemented shortly.

A total of 16 million new shares are to be issued to the three investors as part of the capital increase. As a new investor, CIMIC will acquire a shareholding of approx. 6% in Vulcan Energy as part of the capital increase. HPPL is an existing shareholder and will increase its shareholding to approx. 7.5% as part of the capital increase.

It is intended that the proceeds from the capital increase will be used to enable the early validation works for the Engineering Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) contract for Vulcan’s Phase One lithium plant, and other activities including engineering and the pre-ordering of long lead items.

 



End of Inside Information

02-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
E-mail: dtydde@v-er.eu
Internet: www.v-er.eu
ISIN: AU0000066086
WKN: A2PV3A
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1915895

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1915895  02-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1915895&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

