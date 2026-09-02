EQS-Adhoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Positive Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) outlines Vulcan’s second German project showcasing repeatable development growth strategy

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’359 0.2%  SPI 20’184 0.2%  Dow 53’062 0.6%  DAX 25’839 -0.5%  Euro 0.9425 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’362 -0.1%  Gold 4’387 1.3%  Bitcoin 62’814 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8131 0.0%  Öl 95.3 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Amrize143013422Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Rohstoffe im August 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
US-Aktien im Fokus: So investierte die Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2026
Broadcom-Aktie rutscht ab: US-Chipkonzern legt Quartalszahlen vor - Erwartungen verpasst
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im August 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Q2-US-Portfolio von Zurich Insurance: Kräftige Aufstockungen bei Aktien von AMD und Eli Lilly, Verkäufe bei Microsoft
Suche...
ETF Sparplan

Vulcan Energy Aktie 51215666 / AU0000066086

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.09.2026 23:45:13

EQS-Adhoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Positive Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) outlines Vulcan’s second German project showcasing repeatable development growth strategy

Vulcan Energy
1.60 EUR -2.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Other
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Positive Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) outlines Vulcan’s second German project showcasing repeatable development growth strategy

02-Sep-2026 / 23:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Vulcan Energy (ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL), (Vulcan or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion of its Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) for Project Ludwig, its proposed second phase of lithium and geothermal energy production. Project Ludwig will be an integrated lithium chemical and renewable heat project in the Ludwigshafen region of the Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field, Germany.  

Project Ludwig will build on learnings and experience from Vulcan’s first phase, Project Lionheart, to drive improved capital efficiency. The PFS is evidence that Lionheart is a repeatable development platform capable of delivering stronger returns and lower capital intensity across future phases. 

PFS outlines Vulcan’s second combined lithium and renewable heat project, targeting capital efficiencies and other cost savings due to single site plant integration, local use of internally generated heat and skills knowledge transfer from prior phase project.

Development ‘blueprint’ (adopted for the first phase of production at Vulcan’s foundation project, Project Lionheart or Lionheart) is targeted to be a repeatable development platform delivering stronger returns and lower capital intensity across multiple future phases. Located in the Ludwigshafen region of Germany’s Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field (URVBF), Project Ludwig is approximately 60km north of Lionheart. It will leverage the same regional brine system, proprietary extraction platform, in-house drilling capability, permitting experience and delivery organisation.

Project Ludwig delivers robust economics, with a pre-tax NPV8 of €2.6 billion and IRR of 25.0%, post-tax NPV8 of €1.7 billion and IRR of 20.2%, based on a 30-year planned operating life. Base case production of 21,100 tonnes per annum (tpa) of battery-grade lithium carbonate (Li2CO3), providing battery application flexibility to the Vulcan product offering, given lithium hydroxide production from Lionheart. Co-production of 3,125 GWh per annum of renewable heat for internal Vulcan process demand and complementary external sales.

Capital intensity reduced by 15% relative to Lionheart, with total CAPEX of €1.3 billion, reflecting Lionheart learnings, increased project maturity and simplification of the development concept. Lowest industry quartile OPEX of €4,101/t LCE, driven by low-cost lithium production from brine, and integration of heat generation.

Project Ludwig Indicated Mineral Resources increased from 655 kt LCE to 1,251 kt LCE (+91%) at 155mg/l Li and Inferred Mineral Resources increased from 2,128kt LCE to 2,230kt LCE (+5%) at 155 mg/l Li. Project Ludwig maiden Geothermal Resources Resource estimate of 193 PJ Indicated Classification and Inferred Classification of 295 PJ.

Asset-level financing strategy implemented to advance Project Ludwig to be able to take a financial investment decision (FID) after successful start-up of Project Lionheart; partner selection processes under way.



End of Inside Information

02-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
WA 6000 Perth
Australia
E-mail: dtydde@v-er.eu
Internet: www.v-er.eu
ISIN: AU0000066086
WKN: A2PV3A
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54
EQS News ID: 2392988

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2392988  02-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Dell: Wiederholt sich das "KI-Muster"?

Der Computerbauer präsentiert heute nach US-Börsenschluss seine Quartalszahlen. Es spricht einiges dafür, dass Anleger diesen Anlass nutzen, um Kasse zu machen.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Vulcan Energy

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vulcan Energy

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ABB
✅ Hochtief
✅ Schneider Electric

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

02.09.26 Logo WHS Den ES Future profitabel handeln. Live Trading heute ab 14:45 Uhr
02.09.26 Novartis hält SMI in der Spur
02.09.26 Marktüberblick: Versicherer gesucht
02.09.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Unter 26‘000 Punkten
01.09.26 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Rheinmetall AG
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
31.08.26 Bitcoin: Was die Rally der vergangenen Woche wirklich verändert
27.08.26 ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
25.08.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Roche
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’933.14 19.64 SNQBQU
Short 15’227.22 13.85 SRBCQU
Short 15’793.50 8.93 SG5BQU
SMI-Kurs: 14’358.73 02.09.2026 17:30:00
Long 13’758.98 19.91 SYB31U
Long 13’450.01 13.99 SHB7NU
Long 12’857.59 8.90 BSUBWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Partners Group-Aktie bricht ein: Gewinnrückgang und CEO-Wechsel angekündigt
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Deutsche Bank AG gibt Buy-Bewertung bekannt
Bewegung in den Top 10: So veränderte die Deutsche Bank ihr US-Aktiendepot
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Broadcom-Aktie rutscht ab: US-Chipkonzern legt Quartalszahlen vor - Erwartungen verpasst
Q2-US-Portfolio von Zurich Insurance: Kräftige Aufstockungen bei Aktien von AMD und Eli Lilly, Verkäufe bei Microsoft
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Konzern startet Rückkaufprogramm für neun Bonds
Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones fällt letztendlich zurück
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Rückschlag bei Autoimmun-Zelltherapie nach Todesfällen - Primäre Ziele bei MS-Medikament erreicht
Siemens Energy-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. stuft Aktie mit Overweight ein

Top-Rankings

NVIDIA als Investor: Depotwert in Q2 mehr als verdreifacht
2. Quartal 2026: NVIDIA setzt auf diese US-Aktien
Bildquelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
UBS: Diese US-Aktien befinden sich im zweiten Quartal 2026 im Depot
Einblick ins Portfolio
Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Q2-US-Portfolio von Zurich Insurance: Kräftige Aufstockungen bei Aktien von AMD und Eli Lilly, Verkäufe bei Microsoft
Wie gewohnt hat die Zurich Insurance Group auch im zweiten Quartal 2026 ihr US-Aktiendepot veröf ...
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.