29.06.2023 23:30:45

EQS-Adhoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Changes of key leadership roles at the Board of Directors of Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

Vulcan Energy
2.49 EUR -2.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Personnel
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Changes of key leadership roles at the Board of Directors of Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

29-Jun-2023 / 23:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Vulcan Energy Resources Limited is pleased to advise the following key leadership role changes effective 1 July 2023:

- Mr. Cris Moreno, Deputy CEO since 2022 and with extensive experience delivering large capital projects in the energy, chemicals and battery sector into commercial production, has been appointed to Managing Director and CEO.
- Dr. Francis Wedin, founder of the Zero Carbon Lithium Project in 2018 and Managing Director and CEO since 2019, will move to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.
- Mr. Gavin Rezos, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2019, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman.

The relevant agreements between Vulcan Energy Resources Limited and Cris Moreno, Dr. Francis Wedin and Gavin Rezos have been signed today. The changes in leadership are made in connection with an effective succession planning and in line with the corporate development as the company transitions from the development phase to the execution phase of the Zero Carbon Lithium project.
Contact:
mgrodde@v-er.eu


End of Inside Information

29-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
E-mail: dtydde@v-er.eu
Internet: www.v-er.eu
ISIN: AU0000066086
WKN: A2PV3A
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1669439

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1669439  29-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

