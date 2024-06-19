Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
voxeljet Aktie [Valor: 56407657 / ISIN: US92912L2060]
19.06.2024 22:05:33

EQS-Adhoc: voxeljet AG: the management of voxeljet AG is repositioning itself

voxeljet
0.06 USD 20.00%
EQS-Ad-hoc: voxeljet AG / Key word(s): Personnel
voxeljet AG: the management of voxeljet AG is repositioning itself

19-Jun-2024 / 22:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

voxeljet AG: the management of voxeljet AG is repositioning itself.

Augsburg, June 19, 2024  voxeljet AG (OTCMKTS: VJTTY) (the ‘Company’, ‘voxeljet’, or ‘we’), a provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that, following the de-listing from Nasdaq and the de-registration in the second quarter of this year, the management of voxeljet AG is reorganizing and is initiating a generational change.

Dr. Ingo Ederer, founder of the company, will complete his contract as CEO and member of the Management Board as of June 30, 2024. Dr. Ingo Ederer will continue to be available to the company in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition.

"I look back proudly on the last 25 years, during which voxeljet has celebrated numerous successes," explains Dr. Ederer. "The past year has been the most successful in the history of our company, and this would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our entire team. I am now looking forward to supporting my colleagues as they continue the company’s growth journey."

Rudolf Franz, who was previously the Chief Financial Officer, will serve as CEO and lead the company together with the extended management team. "I would like to thank Ingo for the trusting cooperation over the past 20 years and look forward to his support in the future," explains Rudolf Franz.

The Supervisory Board would like to thank Dr. Ederer for his many years of tireless commitment to developing voxeljet into a leading provider of 3D printing technologies. The Supervisory Board commends Rudolf Franz at his selection as the next CEO of voxeljet, where he will contribute his extensive knowledge of all aspects of voxeljet, including the Company’s technologies, markets and strategic roadmap to grow voxeljet’s global business.

ABOUT VOXELJET

voxeljet’s roots reach back to the year 1995 with the first successful dosing of UV-resins. In the context of a "hidden" project, initial 3D-printing tests are performed at the Technical University Munich. Our company was founded on May 5, 1999 as a spin-off from TUM in Munich with a clear vision in mind: to establish a new manufacturing standard by developing new generative processes for the series-production of complex components using 3D printing. In the beginning, operations are launched with four employees at the TUM. Today, we are a globally acting, leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand 3D printed parts to industrial and commercial customers. Components manufactured with the help of our technology are flying in space, make mobility more efficient and the production of new engineering solutions possible. Visit our website www.voxeljet.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, or on Twitter.

 

Contact:

 

Johannes Pesch

Director Purchasing, Business Development & Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (821) 7483 172

johannes.pesch@voxeljet.com



End of Inside Information

19-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: voxeljet AG
Paul-Lenz-Str. 1a
86316 Friedberg
Germany
Phone: +49 821 7483 100
Internet: www.voxeljet.de
ISIN: US92912L2060
WKN: A2QBGM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1926771

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1926771  19-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1926771&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

